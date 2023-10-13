Covering race and racism: A view from the newsroom

Presented jointly with the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights and the Center for Health Communication

It isn’t enough to write about race and health separately: to tell the whole story, journalists must explore the many complex ways in which race, racism, and health intersect. In this fireside chat, renowned journalists Akilah Johnson of The Washington Post and Amber Payne of The Emancipator will be joined by health equity expert and former NYC health commissioner Mary Bassett. They will take your questions about the opportunities and challenges of reporting on race and health equity and communicating with the public on these critical issues. How can journalists combat misinformation and misconceptions about health disparities? What can the public health community learn from journalists about communicating with the public? What stories about race and health are still going untold? Bring your questions.

Register for free to submit your questions.

An on-demand video will be posted after the event.

SPEAKERS

Akilah Johnson, National reporter focusing on health disparities, The Washington Post

Amber Payne, Publisher and General Manager, The Emancipator

Mary Bassett, Director, François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights, and FXB Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

MODERATOR

Amanda Yarnell, Senior Director, Center for Health Communication, and Instructor, Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health